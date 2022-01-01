Sashimi in Skokie
Skokie restaurants that serve sashimi
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shallots Bistro
7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie
|Sashimi Flight
|$24.00
Roka Akor | Old Orchard
4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center Suite C43, Skokie
|$22.00
Yellowtail Sashimi, Serrano Chili, Shallot, Ponzu
|$38.00
Sashimi Chef Selection* (5)
|$26.00
Sashimi Chef Selection (3)