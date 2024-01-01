Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Strawberry shortcake in
Skokie
/
Skokie
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Skokie restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Sweet Reserve Bakery
4845 Oakton Street, Skokie
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake - Gluten Free
$2.95
More about Sweet Reserve Bakery
Shallots Bistro
7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake
$18.00
More about Shallots Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Skokie
Green Beans
Flautas
Mac And Cheese
Italian Sandwiches
Hummus
Cheese Fries
Patty Melts
Chips And Salsa
More near Skokie to explore
Evanston
Avg 4.2
(56 restaurants)
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Wilmette
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 3.9
(20 restaurants)
Park Ridge
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Winnetka
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Morton Grove
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1977 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(411 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(421 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(781 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston