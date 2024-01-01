Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Skokie

Skokie restaurants
Skokie restaurants that serve taco salad

Fiesta en Tuxpan Mexican Grill - 4949 Oakton Street

4949 Oakton Street, Skokie

chicken taco salad$11.59
Served with Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole
TBK Grill - Skokie

7565 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie

Veggie Taco Salad$8.75
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and grilled onions & green peppers
Taco Salad$8.75
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.
