Taco salad in Skokie
Skokie restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Fiesta en Tuxpan Mexican Grill - 4949 Oakton Street
Fiesta en Tuxpan Mexican Grill - 4949 Oakton Street
4949 Oakton Street, Skokie
|chicken taco salad
|$11.59
Served with Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole
More about TBK Grill - Skokie
TBK Grill - Skokie
7565 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie
|Veggie Taco Salad
|$8.75
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and grilled onions & green peppers
|Taco Salad
|$8.75
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.