Tacos in Skokie
Skokie restaurants that serve tacos
Shallots Bistro
7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie
|Rib Tacos
|$32.00
BBQ glazed rib meat | hard shell | ancho chili | 3 per order
TBK Grill
7565 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie
|Veggie Tacos
|$3.60
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
|Tacos (Flour Tortilla)
|$3.60
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
|Tacos (Corn Tortilla)
|$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings