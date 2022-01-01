Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Skokie

Go
Skokie restaurants
Toast

Skokie restaurants that serve tacos

Shallots Bistro image

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shallots Bistro

7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie

Avg 3.5 (104 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rib Tacos$32.00
BBQ glazed rib meat | hard shell | ancho chili | 3 per order
More about Shallots Bistro
Tacos (Mxn Style) image

 

TBK Grill

7565 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Tacos$3.60
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Tacos (Flour Tortilla)$3.60
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Tacos (Corn Tortilla)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
More about TBK Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Skokie

Chicken Tenders

Edamame

Cake

Flautas

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dumplings

Map

More near Skokie to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston