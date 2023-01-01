Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Skokie

Skokie restaurants
Skokie restaurants that serve tarts

Tart Cherry Scone image

SANDWICHES

Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe

8042 Lincoln Ave, Skokie

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Tart Cherry Scone$3.95
Moist, delicious, and full of dried tart cherries. This scone never feels dry and is loaded with flavor!
Tart Cherry Pie with Crumble Top$8.95
A 6" deep dish pie filled with a refreshingly tart cherry filling and finished with a cinnamon crumble.
Order online, by phone, or in person. Select your pickup time when ordering. Pi Day Pies are only available for pickup on Tuesday, 3/14. We will have a limited number of pies available in our shop for sale on Pi Day, March 14. Preordering is highly encouraged.
Preorder Pickup
Tue 3/14, 7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Michigan Tart Cherry Pie$24.95
Our delicious all-butter pastry crust is filled with a refreshing cherry filling and topped with a pastry crust.
More about Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe
Consumer pic

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shallots Bistro

7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie

Avg 3.5 (104 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Trio Mini Fruit Tarts$23.00
More about Shallots Bistro

