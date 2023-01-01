Tortas in Skokie
TBK Grill - Skokie
7565 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie
|Breakfast Torta
|$8.25
Mexican Sandwich with Scrambled Eggs mixed in your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cheese.
|Torta Plate
|$8.50
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, hot sauce and your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
|Veggie Torta Plate
|$8.50
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, grilled onions & green peppers
served with rice and beans.