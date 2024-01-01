Tostadas in Skokie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skokie restaurants
Toast

Skokie restaurants that serve tostadas

Item pic

 

TBK Grill - Skokie

7565 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada Plate$10.99
Two Tostadas with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Served with rice and beans on the side.
Veggie Tostada$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese grilled onions and green peppers.
Tostada$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
More about TBK Grill - Skokie
Restaurant banner

 

Fiesta en Tuxpan Mexican Grill -

4949 Oakton Street, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Tostada Dinner$12.59
Served with rice and beans
More about Fiesta en Tuxpan Mexican Grill -

Map

Map

