Tostadas in Skokie

TBK Grill - Skokie
7565 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie
|Tostada Plate
|$10.99
Two Tostadas with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Served with rice and beans on the side.
|Veggie Tostada
|$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese grilled onions and green peppers.
|Tostada
|$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.