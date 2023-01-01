Waffles in Skokie
Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe
8042 Lincoln Ave, Skokie
|The Hangover Repair (chicken + waffle)
|$14.95
JANUARY 1 ONLY
Our housemade waffle sandwich gets a special New Year's Day treatment! Our housemade waffles are piled with chicken tenders, cinnamon-nutmeg compound butter, pure maple syrup, and a drizzle of Cholula.
Crunch.
8170 McCormick Blvd, Skokie
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
3 chicken strips, waffles, maple syrup, powdered sugar
|The Waffle House Burger
|$23.00
our handmade burger nestled between two waffles, crispy pastrami, fried egg, maple syrup and powdered sugar
|2 Waffle Latkas
|$10.00
Foot Long Garlic Sausage With Charred Grilled Onion & Your Choice Of Sauce. Comes With Fries