Waffles in Skokie

Skokie restaurants
Toast

Skokie restaurants that serve waffles

Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe

8042 Lincoln Ave, Skokie

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
Takeout
The Hangover Repair (chicken + waffle)$14.95
JANUARY 1 ONLY
Our housemade waffle sandwich gets a special New Year's Day treatment! Our housemade waffles are piled with chicken tenders, cinnamon-nutmeg compound butter, pure maple syrup, and a drizzle of Cholula.
More about Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe
Crunch. image

 

Crunch.

8170 McCormick Blvd, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
3 chicken strips, waffles, maple syrup, powdered sugar
The Waffle House Burger$23.00
our handmade burger nestled between two waffles, crispy pastrami, fried egg, maple syrup and powdered sugar
2 Waffle Latkas$10.00
Foot Long Garlic Sausage With Charred Grilled Onion & Your Choice Of Sauce. Comes With Fries
More about Crunch.

