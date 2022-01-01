Go
Skout Taphouse & Provisions

Simple, Fun, Social Space

21 Winburn Way

Popular Items

Orygun Cod & Chips$14.50
Pacific cod, fries, Oregon horseradish coleslaw, tarter sauce
Got Dirty Fries$9.50
Topped with pulled pork, beer cheese, cilantro, cotija
Smashed Burger$13.00
Painted Hills natural beef, white cheddar, brioche bun, shredded lettuce, house sauce & fries
21 Winburn Way

Ashland OR

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
