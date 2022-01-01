Skrimp Shack
Eat like you're on vacation!
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
6493 Mechanicsville Turnpike • $$
Location
6493 Mechanicsville Turnpike
Mechanicsville VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Curry in a Hurry
Curry in a Hurry
....well, here we are, this is my passion – curry, Not
just any curry, but British Indian Restaurant Style
curry. I've been eating this food since I was 5,
making this delightful food since I was 15, and now
feel it’s time to share the delights with the good
people of Richmond.
Over the past 60 years curry has become the #1
take-away food in England and is now regarded as
the “national dish”. Ask anyone you may know who
comes from England, what they most miss apart
from the pubs, they may well tell you it’s the curry!
We hope you will "love" our curry!!
"follow your heart" they said. "do
something you have a passion for"....
Available for:
-Corporate Events
- Food Truck for business lunches
-Private parties/catering
**We will be making appearances at local
events/festivals in the Richmond area!!
Contact us, Comment, or book our services
www.curryinahurryrva.com
804-980-0985
admin@curryinahurryrva.com
/curryinahurryrva/nd enjoy!