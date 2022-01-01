Go
Toast

Skrimp Shack

Come in and enjoy!

8328 Pineville Matthews Rd

No reviews yet

Location

8328 Pineville Matthews Rd

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

704 Korean BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JayBees

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Umami PokeRito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flip-A-Los

No reviews yet

At Flip-a-Lo's we pride ourselves on quality, naturally fresh chicken wings and strips. It is never frozen, so you can have peace of mind while eating here. Our chicken is cooked to order so you know it is always fresh when it's on your plate. Our bread sticks, salads, sauces and dips are also homemade with simple ingredients to compliment the chicken perfectly.
We strive to offer the best wings in Charlotte. Come to Flip-a-Lo's and experience the quality. Enjoy the outdoors with our pet friendly patio!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston