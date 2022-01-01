Greek
Salad
Food Trucks
Skull Creek Greek - Food Truck
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
635 Lincoln Ave., Unit H
Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
635 Lincoln Ave., Unit H, Steamboat Springs CO 80487
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Tahk Omakase Sushi
Tahk Omakase Sushi serves traditional sushi featuring the highest quality sushi grade fish, as well as small hot plates such as tempura and marinated, grilled foods, beer, wine & sake. We also offer an Omakase Bar, which is a unique dinning experience.
Besame - Steamboat Springs
Come in and enjoy!
Yampa Sandwich Co.
Eat Well. Be Bold.