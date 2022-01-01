Skull Camp Social House
Skull Camp Social House focuses on yummy smoked wings, small bites...we hope you enjoy them!
2000 North Bridge Street
Popular Items
Location
2000 North Bridge Street
Elkin NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dodge City - Elkin
Come in and enjoy!!
The Liberty Catering Company
Our NC catering team are veterans in the industry, who takes food service to a whole new level by mixing fresh ingredients with a little soul. With innovative designs and wide array of cuisine styles, no menu is too small or too big. Luncheons, Bridal Showers, Corporate Functions, Business Banquets, Weddings and Parties - look no further than The Liberty Catering Company for all your local catering needs. Located inside the historic Liberty Warehouse, our Catering Company can accommodate your party either in-house or off-site.
Angry Troll Brewing
Pub and Brewery located on the banks of the Yadkin River in Elkin, NC. Wood fired pizza, famous wings, burgers, salads, apps and more. Your neighborhood hangout.
The Yellow Door Cafe
Southern Soul-Food with a French Flair