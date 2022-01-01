Go
Skull Camp Social House

Skull Camp Social House focuses on yummy smoked wings, small bites...we hope you enjoy them!

2000 North Bridge Street

Popular Items

1 lb Pulled Pork$15.95
Smoked Sampler Trio$12.95
Classic$9.85
Smokehouse Burger$13.95
Chicken Tenders$10.95
Loaded Pub Fries$6.95
Smoked Wings (12)$13.95
Smokehouse Fare - Pulled Pork$6.95
Grown-up Mac & Cheese$8.95
Kid's Cheeseburger$5.95

Elkin NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
