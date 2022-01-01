Skull Creek Greek
A fast, affordable, fun greek eatery located in the heart of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, serving up Gyros, Plate, Salads, Baklava, and more for folks on the go!
SALADS • GYROS
635 Lincoln Ave Unit H • $
Location
Steamboat Springs CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
