Skull Creek Greek

A fast, affordable, fun greek eatery located in the heart of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, serving up Gyros, Plate, Salads, Baklava, and more for folks on the go!

SALADS • GYROS

635 Lincoln Ave Unit H • $

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)

Popular Items

Athena's Apple$9.95
Grilled chicken, feisty feta, apple cabbage slaw and lemon basil aioli. Wrapped in a grilled pita.
Grilled Pita & Dip$4.00
Grilled pita with choice of hummus, baba ganoush or feisty feta.
Chicken Shawarma$8.95
Chicken shawarma wrapped in a grilled pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and choice of tzatziki.
Greek Salad$8.95
Romaine, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, feta, dolma and house dressing. Served with sliced pita and house made dressing.
Gyro Plate$12.95
Gyro served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, two sides and choice of tzatziki.
Greek Fries$4.00
Fries sprinkled with oregano, salt and spritzed with lemon and a side of harissa aioli.
Hades (Spicy)$9.95
Shawarma chicken, lettuce, grilled serranos, grilled peppers and onions, feta, harissa aioli and sriracha. Wrapped in a grilled pita.
Traditional Baklava$3.25
Sweet filo dough pastry w/ honey, spices, walnuts and almonds.
Feisty Falafel$9.95
Falafel, feisty feta, apple cabbage slaw, lemon mint aioli and toasted pumpkin seeds. Wrapped in a grilled pita.
Gyro$8.95
Gyro wrapped in a grilled pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and choice of tzatziki.
Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

635 Lincoln Ave Unit H

Steamboat Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
