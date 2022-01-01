Sky Bistro & Lounge
SKY Bistro & Lounge is the newest culinary addition to the Main Street Commercial District. Featuring classic American cuisine with southern influences, SKY embraces classic culinary techniques with superior execution.
At SKY “The Sky Is Not The Limit”, we provide an unparalleled customer experience with gastronomic flair.
1120 Washington St
Popular Items
Location
1120 Washington St
Columbia SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cola’s Restaurant
Curbside take out beginning Monday, May 18, 2020. Dine in service beginning June 15, 2020.
Menkoi Ramen House - Gervais
Come in and enjoy!
The Donut Guy
Come in and enjoy!
Swansons Deli
Come in and enjoy!