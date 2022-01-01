Go
Sky Bistro & Lounge

SKY Bistro & Lounge is the newest culinary addition to the Main Street Commercial District. Featuring classic American cuisine with southern influences, SKY embraces classic culinary techniques with superior execution.
At SKY “The Sky Is Not The Limit”, we provide an unparalleled customer experience with gastronomic flair.

1120 Washington St

Popular Items

Fried Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Salmon Bistro Bites+Fries$15.00
breaded salmon fillet cubes, deep fried,
served with choice of dipping sauce
Capital City Eggroll (2)$8.00
choice of eggroll with philly steak or buffalo chicken filling, served with choice of dipping sauce
French Fries$5.00
Philly$13.00
white sauce base, steak, bell pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella
Wings$12.00
deep-fried bone-in chicken wings,
tossed in sauce/rub of choice
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
chicken breast (grilled or fried), lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, pickle, brioche bun, house special sauce
Chicken Bistro Bites+Fries$12.00
boneless breaded chicken, deep fried,
served with choice of dipping sauce
Tuscan Alfredo$10.00
linguine, garlic herb alfredo sauce, tomatoes, spinach
Patty Melt$13.00
beef patty, caramelized onions, melted swiss, mayo, mushrooms, texas toast
Location

1120 Washington St

Columbia SC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Cola’s Restaurant

Menkoi Ramen House - Gervais

The Donut Guy

Swansons Deli

