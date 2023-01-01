Skyforest Elks Lodge - 26584 Highway 18
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
26584 Highway 18, RIMFOREST CA 92378
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Spade & Spatula ~ Ca. Gastropub - Blue Jay Village
No Reviews
27214 State Hwy 189 Blue Jay, CA 92317
View restaurant
Lake Arrowhead Kitchen Co. - (Pick up inside Santiago's)
No Reviews
27226 California 189 Blue Jay, CA 92317
View restaurant
The Cadillac Cowboy - 28200 Hwy189 unit r215
No Reviews
28200 Hwy189 unit r215 Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352
View restaurant
Jetties Waterfront Kitchen + Drink
No Reviews
28200 Highway 189, Suite B-100 Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352
View restaurant