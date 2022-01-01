Go
SKY Kitchen

We provide you with mouth watering cuisines! Explore a world of taste adventure through our Seriously Wings, Sandwich Affair, Holy Moly Mac & Cheese, Flatbread House or 360° Bowls! Whilst topping it all of with a decadent treat from our Cloud 9 Desserts!!

100 Biscayne Blvd #108

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Treat Yourself Combo$11.99
A sandwich of your choice, a side, and a drink.
Mac & Cheese Side$4.99
Vegetarian
Lemon Pepper Wings$10.99
Oven roasted chicken wings with sweet hints of honey, French Dijon Mustard, perfumed with lemon and coarsely ground black pepper.
The Cuban$9.99
Tender roasted pork and ham served between sliced baguette with a traditional maymu spread, dill pickle slices, and melted Swiss cheese.
Chicken & Applewood Bacon Sandwich$9.99
Juicy pan-seared chicken breast served on a baguette with smoked paprika aioli, and crispy Applewood smoked bacon tossed in a lime juice, olive oil, and salt dressing.
Rebel Combo (12 wings)$19.99
12 serious wings with up to two sauces of your choice, a dessert & a drink.
Better Together Combo$22.99
Two sandwiches of your choice, two sides, and two drinks.
Bowlingo°$9.99
A bowl of your choice and a drink, soup, or dessert.
Sprite Can (12 oz)$2.25
Serious Buffalo Wings$9.99
Stay with the classics! Roasted chicken wings tossed in a traditional buffalo sauce.
Location

100 Biscayne Blvd #108

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
