Skylark
Classic cocktails, contemporary interiors, and spectacular views come together at The Skylark, an all-seasons cocktail bar in the heart of Times Square. Set thirty floors above ground, the lounge boasts sweeping views of iconic Manhattan landmarks through floor-to-ceiling windows and from the expansive rooftop terrace. The multi-level indoor spaces feature a mix of private nooks and communal seating areas—ideal for date night, after-work meetings, and semi-private functions, and is available for partial or full buyouts (depending on season and day of the week). In the summer, guests flow between the indoor and outdoor spaces, socializing over perfectly made cocktails and small bites, while taking in breathtaking sunset views.
200 West 39th Street
Location
200 West 39th Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Sophie's Cuban
Serving up NYC's Favorite Cuban Cuisine for over 24 years!
Irving Farm New York
Come in and enjoy!
Beatnic - Fashion District
FRESH NEW NAME.
SAME CRAZY DELICIOUS FOOD.
Go! Go! Curry!
Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!