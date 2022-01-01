Skylark Cafe and Club
Skylark Cafe and Club offers scratch made items and house smoked meats. We cure and smoke our pastrami and bacon, as well as smoking chicken, brisket and pork. All of our sauces, dressings, pickles, kimchi are made from scratch and we grind our own burgers in house. Come for dinner and stay for a show!
Location
3803 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:30 am
