Skylark Cafe and Club

Skylark Cafe and Club offers scratch made items and house smoked meats. We cure and smoke our pastrami and bacon, as well as smoking chicken, brisket and pork. All of our sauces, dressings, pickles, kimchi are made from scratch and we grind our own burgers in house. Come for dinner and stay for a show!

3803 Delridge Way Southwest

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Salad$15.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Bacon,
Romaine/Napa Cabbage Blend,
Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot,
Crouton, Honey Mustard
Chicken Burger$13.00
Brined and Grilled Chicken Breasts Served With Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, House Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli on Macrina Potato Bun
Big Kid Grilled Cheese$14.00
Sharp Cheddar, Smoked Gouda,
Swiss, Fresh Basil,
Parmesan encrusted
Macrina Sourdough
Bacon Cheddar Burger$16.00
Our House Burger Topped With Our House Smoked Bacon and Cheddar.
One Strip Bacon$1.50
Our famous house made bacon
House Burger$13.00
Our hand cut and house ground blend of chuck, brisket, and Wagyu plate on a Macrina potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and house pickles. Choice of side.
Side Ranch$0.50
Seattle Cheesesteak$15.00
House Smoked Chicken, Pork,
or Brisket, Mushroom,
Caramelized Onion,
Roasted Red Pepper,
Chipotle Cream Cheese,
Macrina Ciabatta Roll
Hot Pastrami$15.00
House Made Pork Pastrami,
Napa Slaw, Swiss,
Caramelized Onion,
Sambal Mayo on Macrina Rye
Rockin' Rooster$14.00
Brined and Buttermilk Soaked
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders,
Fries or Tots, Choice of Sauce
Location

3803 Delridge Way Southwest

Seattle WA

Sunday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
