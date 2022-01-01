Skyview Lodge
You'll love our cozy Northwoods atmosphere complete with huge fieldstone fireplace. We offer delicious breakfast and lunch options (we call it brunch) plus delicious dinners including our famous fish fry on Friday and prime rib on Saturday. Full bar, cocktails, craft beer selection and great wine list too.
Open Wednesday & Thursday 9am-9pm and Friday - Sunday 10am-10pm
Amazing Brunch Menu 10am - 2pm (Wednesday & Thursday starting at 9am)
Happy Hour 2pm - 4:30pm
Dinner served 4:30pm - 9pm
11896 County Hwy W
Preque Isle WI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
