SLAB BBQ

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

9012 Research Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (1280 reviews)

Popular Items

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
MAC N CHEESE
BBQ NACHOS- TRAY$11.00
Tortilla chips piled high with your choice of BBQ meat topped with queso, onions, pickles, jalepenos and Backyard Red sauce.
BBQ BAKED BEANS
BANANA PUDDING$4.50
POTATO SALAD
BRISKET TWO STEP$8.70
Brisket topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.
TWICE COOKED POTATO CASSEROLE
O.G.$9.75
Black angus brisket (chopped or sliced) topped with pickles, onions & Backyard Red sauce.
P.I.G.$8.15
Pulled pork topped with mustard slaw & Backyard Red sauce.
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

9012 Research Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:15 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:15 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
