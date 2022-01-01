Go
SLAB BBQ

Dine-In, Take out and delivery . Located inside Westgate Lanes. Eat dope bbq while you bowl!

2701 W William Cannon Dr

Popular Items

O.G.$9.75
Black angus brisket (chopped or sliced) topped with pickles, onions & Backyard Red sauce.
MUSTARD BASED COLESLAW
1 LB. BRISKET$24.50
MAC N CHEESE
BBQ NACHOS- TRAY$11.00
Tortilla chips piled high with your choice of BBQ meat topped with queso, onions, pickles, jalepenos and Backyard Red sauce.
SLAB SLIDER TRIO$13.50
3 of our most popular sammiches in a smaller size served on slider buns. Comes with Notorious P.I.G., TX O.G. and Chicken.W.A. *Extra charge for substitutions.
Exta Backyard Red$0.50
TWICE COOKED POTATO CASSEROLE
P.I.G.$8.15
Pulled pork topped with mustard slaw & Backyard Red sauce.
BBQ BAKED BEANS
2701 W William Cannon Dr

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
