Slackers Burger Joint

Open today 11:30 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

165 E. Main St.

Torrey, UT 84775

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Dino nuggets$7.92
Hamburger$10.98
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, mayo, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
Upgrades available.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.23
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with American Cheese and premium bacon, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
4pc. Chicken Strips$11.98
Delicious premium chicken strips served with choice of dressings and French Fries
Child's Cheeseburger$7.92
One Quarter pound burger with American Cheese. Order with the extra items your child likes on a burger. Smiley Fries or regular French Fries, Dino toy, game bag, small soda and small soft serve ice cream are included.
Twist
Pastrami Burger$14.34
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with sliced Pastrami and Swiss cheese and 1000 island sauce, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
Soft Serve Shake$3.59
Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger$13.98
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with generous portion of mushrooms, Swiss Cheese and premium bacon, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
Cheeseburger$11.98
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with American Cheese, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, Mayo, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries. Upgrades available
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm

Location

165 E. Main St., Torrey UT 84775

Directions

Pickup

