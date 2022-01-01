Go
Slackers Pizza & Deli

Come in and enjoy!
Breakfast from 7 AM to 11 AM
Lunch from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM
Dinner 4 PM to 8:30 PM

150 East Main St

Popular Items

Veggie Pizza
Veggie Custom 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Onions, Black or Greek Olives, Tomatoes, Peppers, Artichoke Hearts,
& Mushrooms
Picture shows a "SMALL" Pizza
Hot Wings$6.49
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries 10oz$4.39
Bread Sticks (4)$6.89
Delicious Stone Ground Sour Dough Bread Sticks with choice of dipping sauce.
Hawaiian Pizza
Hawaiian “Hau’oli\t
Custom 5 Cheese Italian Blend, Smoked Ham and Pineapple Chunks
Pepperoni Pizza
Custom 5 Cheese Italian Blend, Fresh Slices of Premium Beef and Pork Pepperoni
This picture is shown with Cauliflower Crust
Pizza shown is a Medium
Chicken Strip Basket
Deluxe Super Combo
Custom 5 Cheese Italian Blend, Smoked Ham & Bacon, Sausage, Beef & Pork Pepperoni, Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Green Peppers & Mushrooms
Picture shows SMALL size
Mini Garden Salad$3.29
Cheese Pizza
Location

150 East Main St

Torrey UT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
