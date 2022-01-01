Go
Slack House

Great Food. Great Lake. Great Mission.

236 WALNUT AVE

Popular Items

ORANGE$4.00
Orange Fanta with our vanilla shake, Topped with whipped cream.
CLASSIC HAMBURGER$8.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, served on a brioche bun
PERCH SANDWICH$9.00
Deep fried yellow Lake Erie perch, lettuce, tomato, sweet pickle tartar, brioche bun
QUARRYMAN CHEESEBURGER$9.50
Choice of American, white cheddar, or pepper jack, with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a brioche bun.
VANILLA$5.00
Vanilla Shake topped with Whipped Cream!
SLACK HOUSE BURGER$13.00
White cheddar, bacon, onion-fig jam, garlic mayo, served on a pretzel bun.
DOC'S TURKEY BURGER$11.00
Avocado, sweet & spicy mustard, lettuce, cilantro mayo, wheat bun
BOWL$6.00
Choose from Our House Made Turkey Chili or Cheesy Potato Soup. 16oz
Coca-Cola$2.00
CHOCOLATE$5.00
Chocolate Milk Shake topped with Whipped Cream!
Location

Lakeside OH

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
