Slade's Bar and Grill

Slade’s Bar & Grill, one of Lower Roxbury’s longtime go-to spots for R & B music and soul food, is under new ownership — but patrons can rest assured that they’ll continue to find the same food, entertainment and atmosphere they know and love.

958 Tremont Street

Corn Bread$0.75
Mac & Chz$5.00
Candied Yams$5.00
Fried Okra Poppers$9.00
9pc Bake Wings Tuesday & Friday only$20.50
3pc Fried Wings$8.50
6pc Fried Wings$13.50
Chicken Wing Dinner$16.50
12pc Fried Wings$25.50
Collard Greens$5.00
958 Tremont Street

Roxbury MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
