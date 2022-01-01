Slake Cafe

Go
SANDWICHES

120 E 7th St. • $

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese$3.50
Austin Salad$9.95
Spring mix with Sliced Apples, crumbled Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans and our Creamy Lemon Vinaigrette (on the side).
Senor Taco$7.95
Pan-Fried Brisket, scrambled eggs Smoked Gouda queso, topped with fresh jalapeno slices on a 6" flour tortilla*
*corn available upon request
(If you do not want the jalapenos, request "no jalapenos").
Caprese$8.95
Mozzarella and provolone with tomatoes and our basil pesto aioli on our house baked bread, toasted.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.95
Fried Chicken Breast, house made ranch dressing, crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce on a Slakemade Kolache bun
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$3.50
BLT$7.95
layers of Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Light Chipotle Mayo on a Slakemade Kolache Bun.
Bacon Slider$7.95
Bacon, Scrambled Farm-Fresh Egg, Cheddar Cheese, on a Slakemade Kolache Bun
Roasted Potatoes$2.00
Original Plate$10.95
Two Farm-Fresh Eggs (your style) with Roasted Potatoes.
Your choice of :
Toast OR house-baked Biscuit,
AND
Bacon OR Sausage Or Ham
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

120 E 7th St.

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:20 am - 10:10 am, 11:00 am - 1:40 pm
Wednesday7:20 am - 10:10 am, 11:00 am - 1:40 pm
Thursday7:20 am - 10:10 am, 11:00 am - 1:40 pm
Friday7:20 am - 10:10 am, 11:00 am - 1:40 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

