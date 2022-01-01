Go
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs

Take Out & Delivery & Curbside

183 Butler Street, Floor 1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wings
Buttermilk brined & smoked, then Fried until crispy. Sauce choices: Hot, mild, bbq, garlic parm, spicy garlic parm, old bay, season salt and racing raspberry.
BYO Pizza
Cheesesteak
Shaved steak, caramelized, bell peppers & red onions, provolone, lettuce & tomatoes
Chicken Tenders
w/Honey Mustard. Option to add fries
Rolls (6)$6.00
(6) Pepperoni, Chicken or Sausage served w/Marinara
Provolone Stix$5.25
w/Marinara
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce, Breaded chicken, french fries, bell peppers and cheddar cheese
1 Topping Special
A large or x-large pizza with one topping of your choice.
French Fries
plain, with cheese or with cheese & bacon
Homemade Ranch$0.55
Location

Etna PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
