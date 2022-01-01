Go
Slanted Door

Upon Arrival Please check in with Host at front door for assistance with picking up your take out or online order.
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road

Popular Items

Steamed Jasmine Rice$3.00
steamed white jasmine rice
Crispy Pork & Shrimp Imperial Roll$15.00
Crispy fried roll, filled with pork, wild gulf shrimp, taro root, onions, carrots, mushrooms, eggs, & black pepper.
Served with red oak lettuce, cooked vermicelli noodles, crushed peanuts, scallion oil, and Slanted Door dipping seasoned fish sauce.
Brussel Sprouts, chili caramel sauce, crushed roasted cashews$12.00
Fried crispy brussel sprouts, tossed with a chili caramel sauce, and topped with crushed roasted cashews
*gluten free
Organic Chicken Clay Pot$30.00
Marinated organic hicken thighs, seasoned with fresh ginger, shallots, and Thai chili, braised in a caramel sauce in claypot vessel until tender, topped with fresh cilantro at the last minute.
Location

San Ramon CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:59 pm
