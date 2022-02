Moonshine

No reviews yet

MOONSHINE® PATIO BAR & GRILL TAKES YOU BACK TO A SIMPLER TIME. COMFORTABLE AND FAMILIAR, RELAXED AND EASYGOING, MOONSHINE GREETS GUESTS LIKE FAMILY. SERVING UP GREAT COOKING WITH AN INNOVATIVE TAKE ON CLASSIC AMERICAN COMFORT FOOD, MOONSHINE'S MENU SATISFIES EVEN THE BIG CITY TASTES.