Slapbox Pizzicheria

From the founders of 600 DEGREES in Georgetown, TX, we are proud to offer the same award-winning artisan pizzas, pork shanks and wings to Round Rock. We hand select all of our produce, which we prepare daily to ensure maximum freshness, and our homemade pizza sauce is made the old-fashioned way - slow cooked overnight in a steam kettle. Thank you for visiting us, and we appreciate your patronage!

PIZZA

201 E Main St, Suite 102 • $$

Avg 5 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

!14" Traditional Cheese #1$12.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
Greek$8.95
House$7.95
14" Pirate #6$20.95
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
Garlic Knots (5)$6.95
Ranch Dressing$0.50
Cheesy Bread$9.95
Caesar$6.95
Pepperoni Slice$5.00
14" Half and Half Specialty
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

201 E Main St, Suite 102

Round Rock TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
