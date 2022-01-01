Go
Toast

Slappy Cakes

Come in and enjoy!

4246 SE Belmont St • $$

Avg 3.7 (1043 reviews)

Popular Items

Potatoes$4.00
Crispy fried breakfast potatoes
Blueberry Tart$11.00
Our classic tall stack: three buttermilk pancakes with blueberries and house-made lemon curd.
Drip Coffee$2.25
Stumptown Hairbender Drip
House-Made English Muffin$3.00
Bacon$3.00
Cage-Free Egg$1.50
Strawberry Shortcake$10.00
Our classic tall stack: buttermilk batter with strawberries and whipped cream.
Avocado Toast$7.00
Your choice of bread topped with avocado, cotija cheese, radishes and scallions
Classic$9.00
Three pancakes, your choice of buttermilk or Gluten-Free/Vegan
Biscuit & Gravy$7.00
House Biscuit, choice of sausage or vegetarian leek gravy.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4246 SE Belmont St

Portland OR

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Horse Brass Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Belmont Station

No reviews yet

The Place to Be(eer) since 1997. Over 1400 Beers and Ciders in bottles, cans, and kegs. 35 ever-changing taps including 2 cider, 2 for wine and one cask beer engine.

Hobnob Grille

No reviews yet

Local watering hole with a burger problem.

Big's Chicken - Glisan

No reviews yet

At Big's Chicken, our specialty is Alabama-style chicken that's smoked, then slathered in a white barbecue sauce that we like to call "white gold." We like to think the perfectly crisped chicken is best enjoyed alongside our house-made coleslaw and signature Jo-Jos—and we have a feeling you'll agree.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston