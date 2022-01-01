Go
Slaters 50-50

639 E Shaw Ave #115

Popular Items

1/3 Backyard Classic Burger$13.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
1/3 B'B'B' Bacon Burger$15.00
50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.
Ranch
1/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.
Kids Sliders$7.00
1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger$14.00
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls$10.00
House-made bacon Mac and cheese balls breaded with panko and served with Tapatio ranch for dipping.
1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
Frickles$7.00
House-made fried pickles served with our house-made honey mustard.
1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
Location

Fresno CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
