Go
Toast

Slater's 50-50

Come in and enjoy!

17071 Beach Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/3 Bison & Bacon Burger$18.00
American-raised bison with thick-cut bacon, Swiss cheese, jalapeño-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
Kids Sliders$7.00
1/3 PB & Jellousy Burger$14.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
1/3 B'B'B' Bacon Burger$15.00
50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich$15.49
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls$10.00
House-made bacon Mac and cheese balls breaded with panko and served with Tapatio ranch for dipping.
1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
1/3 Backyard Classic Burger$13.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger$14.00
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
See full menu

Location

17071 Beach Blvd

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slaters 50/50 (OLD)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Surf City Fish Grill

No reviews yet

Surf City Fish Grill strives to bring you the freshest Seafood we can find. We offer a healthy alternative to most fast casual restaurants. We offer many paleo and gluten free options as well as ketogenic choices if you're so inclined. But don't let that scare you, we still make a delicious fish taco, our fish plates and sides are unmatched, and you won't find better chicken and beef skewers anywhere for the price. Surf City Fish Grill is that little hidden gem in Huntington Beach, that once you try, you'll just keep coming back for more.

Surf City Fish Grill

No reviews yet

Surf City Fish Grill strives to bring you the freshest Seafood we can find. We offer a healthy alternative to most fast casual restaurants. We offer many paleo and gluten free options as well as ketogenic choices if you're so inclined. But don't let that scare you, we still make a delicious fish taco, our fish plates and sides are unmatched, and you won't find better chicken and beef skewers anywhere for the price. Surf City Fish Grill is that little hidden gem in Huntington Beach, that once you try, you'll just keep coming back for more.

Blue Bowl - Huntington Beach

No reviews yet

The original create-your-own superfood cafe. We are about good vibes, great bowls, and even better people.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston