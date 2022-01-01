Go
Slaters 50-50

2750 Dewey Rd

Popular Items

Rosemary Turkey Burger$15.99
Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
Build Your Own Shake$7.99
B'B'B' Bacon Burger$15.99
50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.
The Original 50/50 Burger$14.99
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
Best Damn Cheeseburger$15.99
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
Backyard Classic Burger$13.99
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
Hi-Brow Burger$17.99
Black Canyon Angus beef, melted Swiss and blue cheeses, baby arugula, cartelized onions, horseradish, jalapeño-bacon jam and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun with A1 on the side
Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls$9.99
House-made bacon Mac and cheese balls breaded with panko and served with Tapatio ranch for dipping.
Location

2750 Dewey Rd

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
