Go
Toast

The Slauterhouse Craft Parlour

We are a small town Parlour located on Main Street in Park Hills, Missouri! We are everything Craft beer & some good bourbons!

343 WEST WEST Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

343 WEST WEST Main Street

PARK HILLS MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sugarfire Farmington

No reviews yet

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

The Artisan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Iron Mule

No reviews yet

This Mule Does More
Than Just Deliver Food!

Thee Abbey Kitchen

No reviews yet

Restaurant, Bakery and Creamery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston