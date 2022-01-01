Go
Slauterhouse Brewing Co.

Come in and enjoy!

321 W Madison St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Stickers$3.00

Location

Auburn IL

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

