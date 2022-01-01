Go
SLAY Italian Kitchen

FRESH, AUTHENTIC, AND INNOVATIVE ITALIAN CUISINE FOR TAKE-OUT!

PIZZA • PASTA

1001 Manhattan Ave • $$

Avg 5 (665 reviews)

Popular Items

TUESDAY - NY STEAK MILANESE MEAL$60.00
(SERVES 2-4) Steak Milanese, Tenderized NY Steak, Light Herb Crusted with Penne Pasta, Fresh Chopped Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic and Basil
Fresh Clipped Green Salad, Fresh Veggies from Slay Farm, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Lady Fingers, Strawberries and Cream
SEV Fresh Clipped Greens$15.00
Persian Cucumber, Shaved Carrot, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vinaigrette
WEDNESDAY - LASAGNA MEAL$50.00
(Serves 2-4) Lasagna - Slow Cooked Beef Bolognaise & Béchamel, Grana Padano
Chopped Tomato and Onion Salad, Arugula, Gorgonzola Dressing
Tiramisu - Lady Fingers, Espresso and Mascarpone Cream
PARM IT BABY!!!$65.00
(SERVES 2-4) Chicken Parmigiana
Baked with Pan Roasted Tomato Sauce, Melted Cheese. Caesar Salad w/ Chilled Romaine, Focaccia Croutons. Penne Pasta w/ House-Made Tomato Sauce, Herbs.
Chopped$16.00
Chickpeas, Salami, Pepperoncini, House Vinaigrette
Focaccia of the Day$8.00
Plain & Savory Butter (Made Fresh In House Daily)
Lasagna$25.00
Slow Cooked Beef Bolognaise & Béchamel, Grana Padano
Spaghetti & Meatballs$23.00
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Garlic
Garlic Bread$8.00
Freshly Baked, Topped with Blended Cheeses, Garlic, Mixed Herbs, Marinara Sauce (Made Fresh In House Daily)
Classic Pepperoni$24.00
Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Cheese
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1001 Manhattan Ave

Manhattan Beach CA

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
