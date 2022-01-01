Go
Sleepwalker

1101 S Washington Avenue

Popular Items

9" Keto/Gluten Free Specialty Pizza$10.00
Fathead dough (cream cheese, mozzarella, almond flour, egg) and your choice of four toppings or a specialty pizza.
BYO 12"$13.00
Don't Like It Our Way? Do It Yours.
Pretzel and Beer Cheese$9.00
Served with our Stout Chocula beer cheese and mustard upon request.
Jagged Little Dill 12"$16.00
Our housemade dill dip, dill havarti, pickles, and red onion.
Pesto Presto 12"$16.00
Housemade pesto, our signature cheese blend, fresh tomatoes, sun dried tomatoes, roasted garlic.
Meathead 12"$16.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon & House Blend Cheese
Breadsticks$8.00
With Garlic and Olive Oil
BYO 16"$16.00
Don't Like It Our Way? Do It Yours.
Jagged Little Dill 16"$21.00
Our housemade dill dip, dill havarti, pickles, and red onion.
Pear & Gorgonzola 12"$16.00
Sliced Pear, Gorgonzola, Toasted Walnuts, House Blend Cheese & Garlic Oil
Location

1101 S Washington Avenue

Lansing MI

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

