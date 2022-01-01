Slice & Pie
Fresh-made two-day fermented dough from world-renowned pizza master Giulio Adriani! New York and Detroit style pies, desserts, beers, wine & cocktails.
2221 14th St NW
Popular Items
Location
2221 14th St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Desperados burger and bar
Come in and enjoy!
Ben's Next Door
Come in and enjoy!!
Alero U St
Come in and enjoy!
Taqueria Xochi
Authentic Mexican Restaurant