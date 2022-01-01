Slice & Pie

Go
Fresh-made two-day fermented dough from world-renowned pizza master Giulio Adriani! New York and Detroit style pies, desserts, beers, wine & cocktails.

2221 14th St NW

Popular Items

Slice Cheese$3.50
california tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone
Slice Pepperoni$4.25
california tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, 'cup and char' pepperoni
Pepperoni Pie$24.00
california tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, 'cup and char' pepperoni
Slice Burrata$5.00
california tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh burrata, basil, parmesan, olive oil
Garlic Knots$7.00
pecorino, parsley, garlic oil
Slice Meat Lover$5.00
california tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, bacon
Slice Detroit$5.00
(PEPPERONI) tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, hot honey, 'cup and char' pepperoni
Slice Hawaiian$4.50
california tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted pineapple, jalapeno, bacon
Cheese Pie$19.00
california tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone
Slice Truffle$5.00
parmesan cream, mozzarella, mushroom, garlic, truffle oil, parsley
Location

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
