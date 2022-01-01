Go
Slice - Astoria Broadway

Welcome to sLICe where everything is nice. We are the neighborhood Pizzeria, our sauce is boss and we use enough cheese to please. *Pro tip- Try the Sicilian pie, It's the best in NYC. Besides Pizza we have a full menu of great food that is all made in house from scratch. Such as our all beef short rib meatballs and more.

3812 Broadway

Popular Items

NY Style Pie$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
Margherita Pie$21.00
Classic margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes on a thin crust dough
Bread Sticks$6.00
Freshly baked and topped with extra virgin olive oil, herbs and cheese.
Vodka Pie$23.00
Our classic ny pie in a vodka cream sauce
Pasta Your Way$9.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick
Buffalo Wings$9.00
8 Jumbo Wings Tossed In Choice Of Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ Or Honey Garlic Sauce. Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery Sticks
NYC's Best Sicilian Pie$19.00
Truly The Best Sicilian in NYC! Thick and airy, topped with slow cooked sauce, Grande Mozzarella, and Romano cheese. It's so nice, you're sure to order it twice.
Chicken Parmigiana Hero$11.00
Seasoned chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad
Mozzarella Balls$8.00
8 seasoned and lightly-fried mozzarella balls.
Chicken Parmigiana Entrees$14.00
Seasoned chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella and tomato gravy served with spaghetti. add $1 for vodka sauce sub
Location

3812 Broadway

Astoria NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
