Slice Astoria 30th ave

The neighborhood pizzeria

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

37-08 30th Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (458 reviews)

Popular Items

Pasta Your Way$9.00
NY Style Pie$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
Margherita Pie$21.00
Classic margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes on a thin crust dough
18-Inch New York Cheese$12.00
Donate A Pizza For Area Hospital Workers$18.00
Give Back To Those Keeping Us all Safe. Purchase a Donation Pizza and at the end of each night we will count the donations and deliver the amount to a local area hospital the next day.
Buffalo Wings$9.00
8 Jumbo Wings Tossed In Choice Of Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ Or Honey Garlic Sauce. Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery Sticks
8 WINGS$6.00
Chicken Parmigiana Entrees$14.00
Pasta Your Way$5.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick
Mozzarella Balls$8.00
8 seasoned and lightly-fried mozzarella balls.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

37-08 30th Ave

Astoria NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
