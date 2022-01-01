Go
Toast

Slice Factory

Come in and enjoy!

504 Manheim RD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Traditional Wings
14" Large Pizza$14.95
Meat Lovers Slice$5.99
Our most popular Slice, it's topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
Pepperoni Slice$5.49
Delicious, huge pepperonis top our Jumbo Slice for this classic combination.
Boneless Wings
Factory Cheese Fries$5.49
Factory Fries$3.49
Our very own crisscut fries, coated with a special batter of spices and seasoning.
.99 cent Bone-In Wings$0.99
18” Extra Large Pizza$19.95
28” Jumbo Cheese Pizza$50.95
See full menu

Location

504 Manheim RD

BELLWOOD IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

No reviews yet

Chicago’s favorite destination for fresh, cooked-to-order fried seafood. Delighting guests and treating em like family since 1950.

El Ancla Mariscos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Priscilla's Ultimate Soul Food Cafeteria- Hillside

No reviews yet

Southern style comfort food. Enjoy a taste of the south in the north!

Culichitown Stone Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston