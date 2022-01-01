Go
Slice Factory image
Pizza
Chicken
Salad

Slice Factory

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:45 AM

review star

No reviews yet

227 S Weber Rd

Bolingbrook, IL 60490

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Traditional Wings
Factory Fries$3.49
Our very own crisscut fries, coated with a special batter of spices and seasoning.
Factory Special Slice$5.99
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers and onions come together to create this mouthwatering combination.
Pepperoni Slice$5.49
Delicious, huge pepperonis top our Jumbo Slice for this classic combination.
Sausage Slice$5.49
Our Jumbo Slice topped with tender, juicy sausage.
Buffalo Fries$4.95
Seasoned fries tossed in our Buffalo sauce and served with a side of ranch dressing.
Cheese Slice$4.99
Our take on the traditional cheese pizza, topped with fresh whole milk cheese.
Margherita Slice$5.49
Topped with fresh basil and tomato slices, our Margherita Pizza will have you in pizza heaven.
Meat Lovers Slice$5.99
Our most popular Slice, it's topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
Boneless Wings
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am

Location

227 S Weber Rd, Bolingbrook IL 60490

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Chicago Ribs & Jerk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

No reviews yet

Breakfast and lunch with delicious complimentary mini donuts

Perla Negra Mariscos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Burrito Loco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Slice Factory

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston