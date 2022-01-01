Go
Toast

Slice Factory

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7141 W 79th St • $

Avg 4.4 (233 reviews)

Popular Items

Factory Fries$3.49
Our very own crisscut fries, coated with a special batter of spices and seasoning.
Boneless Wings
18” Extra Large Pizza$19.95
Pepperoni Slice$5.49
Delicious, huge pepperonis top our Jumbo Slice for this classic combination.
28” Jumbo Cheese Pizza$50.95
Buffalo Fries$4.95
Seasoned fries tossed in our Buffalo sauce and served with a side of ranch dressing.
California Cobb Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
14" Large Pizza$14.95
Cheese Slice$4.99
Our take on the traditional cheese pizza, topped with fresh whole milk cheese.
Chicken Tenders
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7141 W 79th St

Burbank IL

Sunday4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:01 am - 4:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:01 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:01 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:01 am - 4:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:01 am - 4:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:01 am - 4:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:01 am - 4:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Simply Slices

No reviews yet

.

Zacatacos VI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Sallora and Sam Restaurant and Bakery

No reviews yet

Authentic Syrian and Mediterranean Cuisine Since 1870.

Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe

No reviews yet

We are a full service casual restaurant that serves Cajun, BBQ & Country inspired dishes. Our lounge offers over craft beers, hand crafted cocktails and a fully stocked bar. We offer dine-in, carryout, delivery, catering, on-site cookouts and in-house party options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston