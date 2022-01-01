Slice Factory
Get FREE delivery - First FB Messenger order ! m.me/theslicefactory
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3435 1/2 w 26th st. • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3435 1/2 w 26th st.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Don Pepe - Little Village
Come in and enjoy!
Vista Hermosa Mexican Restaurant
Thank you for supporting small businesses!
Home of the GIANT Sope
Everything is made from scratch and to order. Please be patient, we promise it’ll be worth it.
Gracias por apoyar a negocios pequeños!
La Casa del Sope GIGANTE
Todo está hecho a mano y por orden, porfavor de tener paciencia, prometemos que valdrá la pena!
V Live
Come in and enjoy!
IL Vicinato Ristorante
The only italian authentic food in the chicago land area!!