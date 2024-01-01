Go
A map showing the location of Slice Factory - LyonsView gallery

Slice Factory - Lyons

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

8744 Ogden Avenue

Lyons, IL 60534

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

8744 Ogden Avenue, Lyons IL 60534

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Buffalo Fries image
Item pic
Factory Fries image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
18” Extra Large Pizza image
Item pic
14" Large Pizza image
Item pic
Fountain Drink image
Item pic
Factory Salad image
Ranch Dipping Sauce image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces) image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Caesar Salad image
Item pic
Item pic
California Cobb Salad image
Item pic
Factory Cheese Fries image
Item pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Irish Times Pub & Restaurant - 8869 Burlington Ave
orange starNo Reviews
8869 Burlington Ave Brookfield, IL 60513
View restaurantnext
Burger Antics
orange star4.7 • 1,181
3740 Grand Blvd. Brookfield, IL 60513
View restaurantnext
Taco Hero
orange starNo Reviews
8420 Brookfield Avenue Brookfield, IL 60513
View restaurantnext
Leona's Pizzeria Lyons
orange starNo Reviews
8315 Ogden Avenue Lyons, IL 60534
View restaurantnext
Broadway Pancake House
orange starNo Reviews
9215 Broadway Ave. Brookfield, IL 60513
View restaurantnext
Off Broadway Pub - 9048 Monroe Ave
orange starNo Reviews
9048 Monroe Ave Brookfield, IL 60513
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lyons

Waterworks Pizzeria & Tavern
orange star4.5 • 424
7815 W Ogden Avenue Lyons, IL 60534
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lyons

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Slice Factory - Lyons

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston