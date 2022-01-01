Go
Slice Factory

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1502 w 18th st • $

Avg 4.2 (5182 reviews)

Popular Items

28” Jumbo Cheese Pizza$39.95
Meat Lovers Slice$6.25
Our most popular Slice, it's topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
Cheese Slice$5.39
Our take on the traditional cheese pizza, topped with fresh whole milk cheese.
Brownies$2.95
18” Extra Large Pizza$19.95
Factory Fries$2.95
Our very own crisscut fries, coated with a special batter of spices and seasoning.
Pepperoni Slice$5.75
Delicious, huge pepperonis top our Jumbo Slice for this classic combination.
Traditional Wings
Boneless Wings
Factory Cheese Fries$4.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1502 w 18th st

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:01 am - 4:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:01 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:01 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:01 am - 4:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:01 am - 4:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:01 am - 4:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:01 am - 4:00 am
