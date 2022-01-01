Go
  • Chicago
  • Slice Factory - Bridgeport

Slice Factory - Bridgeport

1546 West 35th Street

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)$5.95
Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
Cheese Slice$4.99
Our take on the traditional cheese pizza, topped with fresh whole milk cheese.
Pepperoni Slice$5.49
Delicious, huge pepperonis top our Jumbo Slice for this classic combination.
Factory Special Slice$5.99
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers and onions come together to create this mouthwatering combination.
Traditional Wings
Factory Fries$3.49
Our very own crisscut fries, coated with a special batter of spices and seasoning.
Meat Lovers Slice$5.99
Our most popular Slice, it's topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
Sausage Slice$5.49
Our Jumbo Slice topped with tender, juicy sausage.
14" Large Pizza$14.95
Location

1546 West 35th Street

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marz Community Brewing

Founded on the premise that the art, culture, food, and liquid we were drinking and enjoying would also be enjoyed by others; we created Marz as a platform for ongoing experimental collaboration in the beers we we brew, and with the culture of the city as well.

Greek Prime

Nana, Ajo & Taco E

All In Kitchen is home to our family of brands- Taco E, (a classic taqueria) nana (American & Latin American brunch) and Ajo (a Cuban & Puerto Rican grill).

The Duck Inn

The Duck Inn is a neighborhood gastro-tavern and dining room, located at Loomis Street and the Chicago River, on the border of Chicago's booming Pilsen and Bridgeport neighborhoods. It's housed in a pre-Prohibition era tavern with a cozy retro design aesthetic that feels like home. The Duck Inn is revered for it's "Blue-Collar Fine Dining" cuisine, as well as it's cutting edge cocktail program.

