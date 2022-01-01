Go
Toast

Slice House

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

135 Parrott St • $$

Avg 4 (107 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp Romaine Hearts with Shaved Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons and Housemade Caesar Dressing
Side of Ranch$0.75
Wings$14.00
Crispy wings with choice of Classic Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce of No Sauce
Meatballs (6)$8.00
Six of Tony's Famous Meatballs with Marinara, Romano & Oregano
13" Cheese$18.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano & Oregano
13" Pepperoni$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Thin Cut Pepperoni, Romano & Oregano
13" Combo Americano$25.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Linguica, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Onions, Black Olives, Cherry Tomato & Green Onions
13" Cal Italia$22.00
Gold Medal Winner - Food Network Pizza Champions Challenge (No Tomato Sauce) Asiago, Imported Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Sweet Fig Preserve, Prosciutto di Parma, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Balsamic Reduction.
Cheese Garlic Bread$7.00
Toasted Roll with Fresh & Roasted Garlic, Grande Mozzarella & Romano
Bacon Arugula Salad$9.00
Wild Arugula, Peppadews, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

135 Parrott St

San Leandro CA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
